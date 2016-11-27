It was more than just a Grey Cup for Mylan Hicks' mother.

After the shooting death of her son in September, Renee Hill stood in honour of the fallen Calgary Stampeders defensive back at the Grey Cup.

Remarkable scene here. That's Renee Hill, Mylan Hicks mom, leading a pregame #GreyCup huddle. He would have been in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/Kz6wBfHWi2 — @Devin_Heroux

Stampeders' Osagie Odiase took Renee by the arm and walked her through warmups.

Odiase and Hicks were roommates and friends in Calgary.

Mylan Hicks' mom Renee with his Stamps friend & roommate @smurffdblf during warmups #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/XVQRd8yona — @calstampeders

It was an emotional scene for the football mom at BMO field ...

An emotional Renee Hill, mother of the late Mylan Hicks, making her way to @calstampeders bench during warm up #GreyCup2016 pic.twitter.com/TDwbanpWEa — @ScottRintoul

... but the Calgary Stampeders embraced Hill like family.

Hicks' mother had the support of the Stampeders, the entire country, and those closest to her.

Special presence on the #Stamps sideline, Renee Hill, the mother of Mylan Hicks, wearing 31, and hugging each of her adopted kids. #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/Jl8gw3Gcgq — @GlobalParker

It goes without saying that Hicks wanted to win a Grey Cup championship. His mother hoped to drink from the Grey Cup on Sunday in his place, but the Stampeders eventually fell 39-33.