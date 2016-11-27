It was more than just a Grey Cup for Mylan Hicks' mother.

After the shooting death of her son in September, Renee Hill stood in honour of the fallen Calgary Stampeders defensive back at the Grey Cup.

Stampeders' Osagie Odiase took Renee by the arm and walked her through warmups. 

Odiase and Hicks were roommates and friends in Calgary. 

It was an emotional scene for the football mom at BMO field ...

... but the Calgary Stampeders embraced Hill like family. 

Hicks' mother had the support of the Stampeders, the entire country, and those closest to her. 

It goes without saying that Hicks wanted to win a Grey Cup championship. His mother hoped to drink from the Grey Cup on Sunday in his place, but the Stampeders eventually fell 39-33. 