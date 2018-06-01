Leg injury forces Redblacks QB Harris out of preseason game vs. Alouettes

Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris left Ottawa's preseason game against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night with what appeared to be an injury to his lower left leg.

Harris was injured when he was hit by Montreal linebacker Chris Ackie and was in obvious pain immediately after. Harris required assistance to get off the field and went straight to the locker room.

He returned to the sidelines in the third quarter with his pads off and changed out of his uniform.

Redblacks starting quarterback Trevor Harris left Ottawa's first preseason game against Montreal after taking a hard tackle in the first quarter. 0:49

Any extended absence would be detrimental to the Redblacks as Ottawa does not have a solid back-up in place. Dominique Davis replaced Harris for Thursday's game.

After a disappointing season last year when Harris was forced to miss three games with a right shoulder sprain, he was determined to make this a comeback year.

He started 14 games for the Redblacks, passing for 4,679 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Ottawa went 1-2 in Harris's absence.