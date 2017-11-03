Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for one touchdown and rushed for a 59-yard score as the Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes 33-0 at Tim Hortons Field Friday night.

Montreal's TJ Graham had a 79-yard punt return to the end zone called back for holding in the game's final minute to preserve the shutout. Montreal hadn't been kept off the scoreboard since a 32-0 loss to Edmonton on July 17, 1997.

Luke Tasker, Brandon Banks, and Alex Green also scored Hamilton touchdowns.

Jeremiah Masoli leads Tiger-Cats to shutout of Alouettes in season finale1:06

Hamilton kicker Kenny Allen made both field-goal attempts, from 24 and 39 yards.

Montreal kicker Tyler Russolino missed his lone field-goal attempt, from 43 yards.

Hamilton (6-12) and Montreal (3-15) are both out of the playoffs and have the worst records in the league this season.