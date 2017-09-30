Terry Williams scored a trio of touchdowns for the Calgary Stampeders in a 59-11 win over the visiting Montreal Alouettes on Friday.
Already assured a playoff berth, Calgary (12-1-1) could clinch a home playoff date before the end of September if the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-3) beat the Edmonton Eskimos (7-5) on Saturday.
Anthony Parker and Rob Cote had touchdown catches and Tunde Adeleke returned a punt return 51 yards to score for the Stampeders. Marquay McDaniel hauled in a two-point convert catch.
Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was good from 32, 45, 39, 24 and 14 yards to extend his streak to 18 field goals in a row.
Tyrell Sutton scored the lone touchdown for Montreal (3-11). Boris Bede kicked a 28-yard field goal in front of an announced 26,394 at McMahon Stadium.
Stampeder running back Jerome Messam, the CFL's leading rusher, did not play Friday because of a knee injury.
