Lions quarterback Travis Lulay injured his right knee on the second play from scrimmage in Friday's game against the Montreal Alouettes.
The veteran pivot was tackled on a six-yard run by Montreal's Branden Dozier and stayed down before being helped to the sidelines.
Lulay was seen wiping tears from his eyes on the bench as trainers examined his knee before placing his leg into an air cast.
Lulay, who turns 34 later this month and has dealt with a number of injuries in his career, started in place of Jonathon Jennings after the third-year QB struggled in three straight losses since returning from a shoulder ailment last month.
Jennings replaced Lulay against the Alouettes and capped B.C.'s first drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Arceneaux and two-point conversion to Bryan Burnham.
Lulay was 3-1 in Jennings' absence and entered Friday as the CFL's highest rated passer.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.