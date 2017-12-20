Alouettes hire former Packers coach Mike Sherman

Mike Sherman is adding the CFL to his football resume.

The Montreal Alouettes have hired the former NFL coach to fill their vacant head-coaching position.

Sherman replaces GM Kavis Reed, who assumed the position on an interim basis last year after firing Jacques Chapdelaine.

Sherman, 63, has coached at the high school, NCAA and NFL levels over his career.

He served as head coach/GM of the Green Bay Packers from 2000 to 2005 and has a career NFL coaching record of 59-43.

In May 2015, he became the head football coach at Nauset Regional High School but resigned two years later.

Sherman takes over an Alouettes squad that posted a CFL-worst 3-15 record last year.

Montreal becomes the third East Division team to have a former NFL head coach, joining Toronto (Marc Trestman) and Hamilton (June Jones).