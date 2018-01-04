Tiger-Cats re-sign 'dual-threat' QB Jeremiah Masoli for 2 years

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday announced the re-signing of Jeremiah Masoli, one day after trading fellow quarterback Zach Collaros to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Masoli made 10 starts last season and saw action in every game, registering 249 completions on 391 pass attempts for 3,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

​ "Jeremiah is a proven dual-threat quarterback who's outstanding work ethic, competitive nature and resilience is infectious to his teammates and everyone on our staff," Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones said in a statement released by the Canadian Football League team. "We're very excited to have him back in Hamilton for the next two seasons as he continues to elevate his game to new levels."

In five seasons with the Ticats, the 29-year-old native of San Francisco has passed for 6,325 yards, rushed for 771 yards and posted 45 touchdowns.

After being named Hamilton's starting quarterback on Sept. 4, Masoli topped the CFL the rest of the season in passing yards (3,032) and rushing yards by a quarterback (384), was tied for second in passing touchdowns (15), and had the second-least interceptions (4) among starting quarterbacks over that span.

He also earned CFL top performer of the week honours twice (Week 12 & Week 16) and was named the league's top performer for October.

Hamilton finished out of the playoffs last season at 6-12-0.

Moving Collaros to Regina for a second-round draft pick shed salary for the Ticats and added to their stockpile of draft choices.

The Ticats also have former NCAA star QB Johnny Manziel on their negotiation list, with a green light from the CFL to sign him.