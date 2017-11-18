Quarterback Hugo Richard threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns as the Laval Rouge et Or defeated the Calgary Dinos 35-23 on Saturday to win the Mitchell Bowl and advance to the U Sports national championship.

Richard finished the game 21 of 32 and also ran the ball eight times for 31 yards.

The Quebec City school will go for its 10th Vanier Cup next weekend in Hamilton against the Western Mustangs. Western defeated the Acadia Axemen 81-3 earlier Saturday in the Uteck Bowl.

Calgary has lost all six of its meetings with the Rouge et Or — three times in the Vanier Cup (2010, 2013, 2016), twice in the Mitchell Bowl (2011, 2017), once in the Uteck Bowl (2008).

Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra completed 26-of-43 passes for 318 yards and one interception.

Laval takes charge in 2nd half

Laval, the top-ranked program in the country, took over in the second half.

Trailing at halftime, the Rouge et Or began manufacturing points in the third quarter. The visitors followed up Dave Cote's 46-yard field goal with a major score.

Shortly after a pass interference call put them inside the Calgary 10-yard line, Richard found Simon Gingras-Gagnon with a two-yard toss. The touchdown and convert made it 20-18 — Laval's first lead of the afternoon.

The Rouge et Or improved their cushion on the first play of the fourth quarter when Marc-Antoine Bellefroid forced punt-returner Deane Leonard to fumble. Gabriel Ouellet scooped up the ball and rumbled 42 yards for a touchdown.

Calgary kicker Niko DiFonte chipped in with a late 47-yard field goal, and Laval's Vincent Alarie-Tardif added a last-minute major.

Calgary starts strong

In the first half, the Dinos had earned themselves a seven-point lead. Their 280 offensive yards was nearly 100 more than the guests.

DiFonte, with a 28-yard field goal, moved Calgary ahead 3-0.

Then, on the first series of the second quarter, the Dinos struck for a major when backup quarterback Josiah Joseph making good on a one-yard plunge.

But the powerful Rouge et Or erased the 10-point difference.

Shortly after Cote's nine-yard field goal got Laval on the board, Richard connected with receiver Jonathan Breton-Robert for a 54-yard touchdown.

However, in the half's final 80 seconds, the Dinos forced a fumble when Boston Rowe stripped the ball from Richard and Jakub Jakoubek recovered at their own 47-yard line.

Sinagra, with four straight completions, moved his team to the eight-yard line. Running back Jeshrun Antwi barrelled into the end zone 35 seconds before halftime.

His heroics allowed the Dinos to carry a 17-10 advantage into the locker-room.