June Jones will be back as head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Kent Austin, vice-president of football operations for the Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that Jones will continue as head coach. Jones came to Hamilton as an assistant head coach on Aug. 2 before being named head coach on Aug. 24.

The Tiger-Cats went 6-4 after Jones took over for Austin as head coach following an 0-8 start.

"What June accomplished here as a head coach in the last half of the 2017 season was nothing short of remarkable," said Austin. "He is a strong leader with high character and extensive football knowledge, and we know he will be relentless in his efforts to put a winning product on the field in pursuit of a Grey Cup."

Under Jones, Hamilton's offence posted the CFL's most points for (295), net offence (4,071 yards), passing yards (3,081), rushing yards (1,149), offensive touchdowns (28), rushing touchdowns (13), first downs (226) and were second in points for per game (29.5), all while turning the ball over just a league-low 13 times.

Defensively, Hamilton ranked first in rushing yards allowed per game (73.4), quarterback sacks (33), forced fumbles (13) and pass knock downs (38), and were second in interceptions (12) and net offence allowed per game (335.5 yards) over its last 10 games.