Johnny Manziel will play in CFL — if the NFL doesn't call

The CFL remains very much an option for Johnny Manziel.

The former Heisman Trophy winner says if he doesn't get an NFL opportunity this off-season he'll play in Canada in 2018.

Manziel made the comment to reporters after throwing at Texas A&M's pro day at College Station, Texas.

Johnny Manziel: “If something pops up it pops up. If not and I don’t get the opportunity to go back (to the NFL), I’m going go play in the CFL. And things are gonna be fine. And one way or another, one day down the line, I’m going to get back to exactly where I want to be.” —@jonmachota

He also threw last weekend at the University of San Diego's pro day.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats own Manziel's CFL rights but have been unable to sign the 25-year-old quarterback.

Manziel starred at Texas A&M and captured the 2012 Heisman Trophy as U.S. college football's top player before being selected in the first round, No. 22 overall, in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.