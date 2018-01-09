Johnny Manziel gives Ticats Jan. 31 deadline for 'fair deal'

Johnny Manziel has set a Jan. 31 deadline for the Tiger-Cats to come up with a "fair deal" to make him their quarterback.

A day after the CFL club confirmed it offered a contract to the former NFL quarterback, his agent, Erik Burkhardt, said in a statement that the team had until the end of the month to come to terms.

In the statement, Burkhardt said the former Heisman Trophy winner should be paid on par with what the Tiger-Cats have paid their previous quarterbacks.

Zach Collaros, who was the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback before being traded to Saskatchewan on Jan. 3, is reportedly set to make $520,000 this season but is expected to re-work his deal with the Roughriders.

Burkhardt stated that if the Tiger-Cats are unable to reach a deal with Manziel by their deadline, then they will pursue other options that are "readily available," without specifying what they are. Hamilton retains the 25-year-old's negotiation rights.

Manziel gave Burkhardt props on social media while boldly stating he'll be playing football somewhere this year.

I’ll keep grinding and let <a href="https://twitter.com/ErikBurkhardt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ErikBurkhardt</a> work this thing out. I have all the faith in the world in him during this process. One way or another I am getting back on a football field this year. Believe that —@JManziel2

There was no comment Monday from the Ticats.

Manziel hasn't played professional football since being released by the Cleveland Browns following the 2016 season. He was highly touted when drafted 22nd overall by the Browns in 2014, but a series of off-field incidents involving alcohol and accusations of assault.