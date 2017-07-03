Edmonton Eskimos running back John White will miss the rest of the CFL season after tearing a knee ligament in last week's 23-19 victory over the Montreal Alouettes.
White tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Eskimos said Monday in a statement.
The 25-year-old native of Torrance, Calif., was hurt in the first quarter on Friday night after planting his foot on a handoff play. White had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown in Edmonton's season-opening 30-27 road win over the B.C. Lions.
In 15 games last season, White had career highs of 886 rushing yards and 464 receiving yards with nine touchdowns.
He has spent his entire four-year CFL career with the Eskimos.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.