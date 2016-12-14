A lawyer for the family of slain CFL running back Joe McKnight says the player's family has met with prosecutors to discuss next steps in the legal case against his accused shooter.
Lawyer George Tucker tells The New Orleans Advocate that McKnight's mother, his sister and the mother of his child met with the district attorney Tuesday.
McKnight, who played for the Edmonton Eskimos and Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, was shot and killed Dec. 1 after a road rage accident.
The man authorities say shot McKnight, Ronald Gasser, was arrested days later on a manslaughter charge. The delay in arresting Gasser angered many residents.
Gasser is currently being held on $500,000 US bail and has a hearing on Dec. 21 to try to reduce the bail. Tucker called the meeting with the district attorney "informative and very encouraging."
