The Toronto Argonauts have reached an agreement in principle with Jim Popp to make him their new general manager.

A source tells The Canadian Press the Argos will make the announcement official at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Popp replaces Jim Barker, who was fired last month after Toronto finished last in the East Division with a 5-13 record.

Popp joins the Argos after 21 seasons as the Montreal Alouettes GM.