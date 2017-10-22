Brandon Banks scored two touchdowns, one on a punt return and another in the air, as the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes 43-16 on Sunday afternoon in a game with no playoff implications for either team.
Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli found Mike Jones in the end zone, and Alex Green added a rushing touchdown for the Tiger-Cats (5-11). Kicker Kenny Allen converted five field goals.
Hamilton improved to 5-3 under coach June Jones since starting the season 0-8.
Montreal (3-13) extended its losing streak to nine games in its final home game of the season. It is the longest single-season losing streak for the Alouettes since 1981.
Darian Durant connected with Ernest Jackson in the end zone in the first quarter and Tyrell Sutton had a rushing touchdown late in the fourth.
The Alouettes are 0-5 since general manager Kavis Reed replaced Jacques Chapdelaine as head coach.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.