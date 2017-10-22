Brandon Banks scored two touchdowns, one on a punt return and another in the air, as the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes 43-16 on Sunday afternoon in a game with no playoff implications for either team.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli found Mike Jones in the end zone, and Alex Green added a rushing touchdown for the Tiger-Cats (5-11). Kicker Kenny Allen converted five field goals.

Hamilton improved to 5-3 under coach June Jones since starting the season 0-8.

Montreal (3-13) extended its losing streak to nine games in its final home game of the season. It is the longest single-season losing streak for the Alouettes since 1981.

Darian Durant connected with Ernest Jackson in the end zone in the first quarter and Tyrell Sutton had a rushing touchdown late in the fourth.

The Alouettes are 0-5 since general manager Kavis Reed replaced Jacques Chapdelaine as head coach.