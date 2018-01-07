Skip to Main Content
Hamilton Ticats confirm contract offer has been made to Johnny Manziel

Notifications

New

Hamilton Ticats confirm contract offer has been made to Johnny Manziel

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have bought themselves more time to negotiate with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The CFL team issued a one-paragraph statement on Sunday afternoon to confirm an offer was made to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

The former Browns' 1st round pick has been out of football since 2016

The Canadian Press ·
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats confirmed on Sunday that they have made a contract offer to former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
comments

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have bought themselves more time to negotiate with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The CFL team issued a one-paragraph statement on Sunday afternoon to confirm an offer was made to the former Heisman Trophy winner. By doing so, the Tiger-Cats maintained his rights and prevented him from becoming a free agent.

"As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights," the statement said. "That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment."

By making an offer to Manziel, he remains on the Ticats' negotiation list for another year.

The 25-year-old American captured the Heisman Trophy in 2012 and was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. After posting a 2-6 record as the Browns' starter, Manziel was released in March 2016 and has been out of football since.

The Tiger-Cats re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli last Thursday, one day after trading Zach Collaros to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us