C.J. Gable's reward for a stellar performance Saturday night was a new team.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats dealt the veteran running back to the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday for the rights to two negotiation-list players. CFL teams keep the players on their negotiation list confidential.
Gable ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Hamilton's 43-35 overtime loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night. Gable was replacing Alex Green, who rushed for 140 yards in the club's 24-23 road win over B.C. on Sept. 22.
The 29-year-old appeared in 51 regular-season games over five seasons with Hamilton. Gable ran for 2,372 yards and 17 TDs while adding 147 catches for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns.
Gable was a two-time East Division all-star and a finalist for the CFL's top rookie award in 2013.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.