The Montreal Alouettes landed one of the top names on the CFL free-agent market Thursday by agreeing to terms with all-star receiver Ernest Jackson on a two-year deal.
The six-foot-two 220-pound native of Rochester, N.Y., had 88 receptions, 1,225 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Ottawa Redblacks.
"The addition of Ernest brings a world of new possibilities for our new offence to perform well looking forward to next season," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a release. "This signing is in line with our plan to put together a productive and spectacular offence for our supporters.
"Ernest is one of the most menacing offensive threats in our league. I am confident he will be among the fan favourites soon enough."
Jackson, a CFL all-star last year, had 96 receiving yards on six catches and a touchdown in Ottawa's victory over Calgary in the Grey Cup last November in Toronto.
The 30-year-old University of Buffalo product made his CFL debut in 2012 with B.C. He spent three seasons with the Lions before joining the Redblacks.
