Quarterback Mike Reilly was 27-for-38 passing for 384 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Edmonton Eskimos beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-20 on Thursday night to stay undefeated.

Reilly and the Eskimos (7-0) proved to be too much for Ottawa to handle despite missing a number of its starters.

Ottawa QB Trevor Harris was 26-for-37 for 266 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Redblacks (1-6-1), who haven't won since July 19.

Reilly found Chris Getzlaf in the end zone for an eight-yard TD pass and ran in the two-point convert to take a 27-20 lead at the ten-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Ottawa was never able to regain decent field position after that.

Having trailed the entire game, the Redblacks took the lead midway through the third quarter as Harris connected with Diontae Spencer in the end zone for a nine-yard TD pass to tie the game 19-19. The convert gave Ottawa a one-point lead to the delight of the 23,851 on hand at TD Place.

Ottawa's defence then came up with a huge play as Antoine Pruneau intercepted Reilly's pass with Edmonton on the Redblacks' 14-yard line.

Country superstar will be in spotlight

Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming back to the Grey Cup.

The five-time Grammy Award winner from Timmins, Ont., was announced on Thursday as the halftime performer at this year's championship in Ottawa on Nov. 26. Twain also performed at the 2002 final in Edmonton.

"It's an absolute honour to return to the Grey Cup stage in the nation's capital during Canada's 150th birthday," Twain said. "I'm thrilled to be coming home and being a part of the country's biggest annual party."

Twain has sold more than 90 million albums worldwide with U.S. sales topping $34.5 million, making her the top-selling female country artist of all time. This year's Grey Cup performance will follow the release of her fifth full-length studio album "Now," out Sept. 29. Solely written and co-produced by Twain, "Now" is her first album release since 2002's "Up!"

"Shania is a massive Canadian icon and a global superstar, so we are so excited that she will help us cap off such a significant year for our country at the 105th Grey Cup in Ottawa," said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "This promises to be a fantastic event and a special performance for our fans and viewers across Canada and all around the world. I can't wait to get the party started at my first Grey Cup as commissioner."