Mike Reilly ran in a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as the Edmonton Eskimos took sole possession of first place in the CFL with a 37-26 victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday.

The Eskimos remained the only undefeated team in the league, upping their record to 5-0. The Lions dropped to 4-2, with both of their losses coming against the Eskimos.

Edmonton didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard, as a 65-yard passing play from Reilly to Duke Williams on the first play of the game set up a 14-yard TD pass to Brandon Zylstra just 74 seconds into the contest.

The Eskimos added to their lead with a 44-yard field goal by Sean Whyte, before Lions kicker Ty Long nailed a 49-yarder to make it 10-3.

Edmonton had a couple of things start to go wrong late in the first quarter when Reilly threw an interception for the first time this season and running back Travon Van left the game with a neck injury.

However, Edmonton got its momentum back early in the second as Reilly connected on a pass to Vidal Hazelton, who took the ball all the way to the end zone on what would end up as a 108-yard touchdown, the longest reception in Eskimos history.