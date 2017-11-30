The B.C. Lions have hired Ed Hervey as general manager and say Wally Buono will coach his final Canadian Football League season in 2018.

The Lions made the announcement Thursday following a disappointing season that saw them finish last in the CFL West Division at 7-11.

Hervey was general manager of the Edmonton Eskimos from 2013 to 2016, building a Grey Cup-winning team in 2015.

"The main factor was Wally Buono sticking around"



New GM Ed Hervey talks about the decision to join the #BCLions pic.twitter.com/MlmVvQgCf9 — @BCLions

The former Eskimos wide receiver was criticized in Edmonton for restricting media access to Eskimos players, a charge he denied at his introductory press conference.

Buono is the CFL's all-time leader with 273 coaching wins and had served as the Lions GM since 2003.

After an encouraging 5-2 start in 2017, injuries and inconsistent play plagued the Lions the rest of the way as they spiralled to a 2-9 finish and missed the CFL playoffs for the first time since 1996.