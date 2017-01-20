The Calgary Stampeders have signed head coach Dave Dickenson to a contract extension through the 2020 Canadian Football League season.
Dickenson guided Calgary to a league-best 15-2-1 record last season, his first as head coach. The 15 wins was a single-season league record for a rookie head coach and Dickenson was named coach of the year.
But Calgary's season ended bitterly with a 39-33 overtime Grey Cup loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.
Dickenson joined Calgary's coaching staff in 2009. He played quarterback for 13 pro seasons, 11 in the CFL and six with Calgary, and was the league's outstanding player in 2000.
Dickenson has won four Grey Cups as a player and coach.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.