Alouettes release veteran QB Darian Durant

The Montreal Alouettes released veteran quarterback Darian Durant on Monday, the day before he was scheduled to receive a significant bonus.
Durant, 35, was due a $150,000 roster bonus on Tuesday.
Durant signed a three-year, $1.25-million deal with Montreal after being acquired from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Montreal posted a CFL-worst 3-15 record last season, missing the playoffs for a third straight season.
Durant threw for 3,233 yards with 15 TDs but also had 16 interceptions.
On Saturday, Montreal signed former NFL starter Josh Freeman to a two-year deal.
