The Saskatchewan Roughriders acquired American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Montreal Alouettes for Canadian defensive back Tevaughn Campbell and 2018-19 third-round selections.
The five-foot-11, 200-pound Adams served as the backup to Montreal starter Darian Durant this season, rushing for nine yards on eight carries while scoring a TD. The Alouettes acquired Adams from the B.C. Lions in May 2016.
Adams, 24, started three games that season, completing 42-of-75 passes for 575 yards and four TDs.
The six-foot, 195-pound Campbell was selected in the third round, No. 22 overall, in the 2015 CFL draft by Calgary. The 24-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 22 career games with the Stampeders and Saskatchewan.
