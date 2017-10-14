Derel Walker's six-yard touchdown reception with 57 seconds left propelled the Edmonton Eskimos to a 30-27 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night to clinch a CFL playoff berth.

Walker's catch came after a 21-yard, third-down reception by Brandon Zylstra and a costly illegal contact penalty against Toronto.

Korey Jones picked off a deflected Ricky Ray pass with seconds left to ensure the victory.

The Eskimos' drive came just after the Argos had put together a lengthy scoring drive of their own to take a 27-23 lead with three minutes left.

Back-up quarterback Cody Fajardo hit running back Declan Cross with a two-yard pass to give the Argonauts their only lead of the game.

Fajardo finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive begun by quarterback Ricky Ray immediately after Edmonton had taken a 23-20 lead on Swayze Waters's third field goal of the night.

Eskies seal playoff spot

The win clinched a playoff berth for Edmonton, giving them at least the cross-over spot. The loss left Toronto in a first-place tie in the east with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Edmonton held a six-point lead at the half, surging ahead 14-3 in the first quarter but surrendering a touchdown to the Argos in the final minute of the half.

The Eskimos opened the game with an eight-play, 72-yard drive capped by C.J. Gable's 17-yard TD run.

After giving up a Toronto field goal, Edmonton closed the first quarter with quarterback Mike Reilly's 28-yard touchdown scamper down the sidelines.

The Argos, who had run for 231 yards in their 34-26 win over Edmonton earlier in the season, didn't have a rushing yard in the first 15 minutes but used Brandon Whitaker's legs and Edmonton penalties to score their touchdown late in the fourth.

A short, out-of-bounds Eskimo punt put Toronto on the Edmonton 44 and a 15-yard facemask penalty gave them the ball on the 29. Two passes and Whitaker's 15 rushing yards got Toronto to the one and backup quarterback Fajardo plunged in from there.

Lirim Hajrullahu for Toronto and Waters for Edmonton traded field goals and the Argos were successful on a two-point convert.

Zylstra had five catches for 90 yards in the half, giving him 1,425 yards and moving him ahead of Ottawa's Craig Ellingson as the league's top receiver.

After a third quarter of missed opportunities that saw Toronto score a single on a missed field goal the Argos pulled even 2:40 in the fourth. S.J. Green caught four straight passes, the third one for a 32-yard touchdown and the fourth for a second straight successful two-point convert to tie the game 20-20.