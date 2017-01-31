​The Edmonton Eskimos signed slotback Adarius Bowman to a one-year extension Tuesday that will keep the league's receiving yardage leader under contract with the team through 2018.

Bowman, a three-time CFL all-star, set a team record with 120 catches last season for a CFL-best 1,759 yards. He had nine touchdowns on the campaign and added 114 yards on six catches with two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Bowman made his CFL debut with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2008 and spent two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before signing with the Eskimos as a free agent in January 2011.

The 31-year-old native of Chattanooga, Tenn., previously signed a two-year deal with Edmonton in December 2015.

In nine CFL seasons, Bowman has 568 receptions for 8,490 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Argos ink Van Zeyl for 3 years

Spencer Zimmerman made a big splash Tuesday in his first move at the Toronto Argonauts' acting general manager, signing veteran offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl to a three-year contract extension.

Van Zeyl has spent the bulk of his 10-year CFL career with Toronto. An eight-year starter, he's three times been named an East Division all-star and earned league honours in 2013.

Van Zeyl, 33, has played 123 regular-season games, tops among active Argos.

Last week, the Argos fired GM Jim Barker following the club's dismal 5-13 record last season.

Redblacks keep RB Powell

The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed running back William Powell and signed linebacker Darien Harris.

Powell had 76 carries for 447 yards and two touchdowns over seven

games in 2015. He ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the Redblacks' pre-season opener last year and missed the entire 2016 season.

Powell, a 28-year-old native of Duncanville, Texas, previously spent time on NFL rosters with Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia and Arizona.

Harris, meanwhile, signed with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals last year but was cut in the pre-season. The 23-year-old Michigan State University product from Silver Spring, Md., posted a picture of his contract signing on Instagram.