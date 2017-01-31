The Edmonton Eskimos signed slotback Adarius Bowman to a one-year extension Tuesday that will keep the league's receiving yardage leader under contract with the team through 2018.
Bowman, a three-time CFL all-star, set a team record with 120 catches last season for a CFL-best 1,759 yards. He had nine touchdowns on the campaign and added 114 yards on six catches with two touchdowns in the playoffs.
Bowman made his CFL debut with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2008 and spent two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before signing with the Eskimos as a free agent in January 2011.
The 31-year-old native of Chattanooga, Tenn., previously signed a two-year deal with Edmonton in December 2015.
In nine CFL seasons, Bowman has 568 receptions for 8,490 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Argos ink Van Zeyl for 3 years
Spencer Zimmerman made a big splash Tuesday in his first move at the Toronto Argonauts' acting general manager, signing veteran offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl to a three-year contract extension.
Van Zeyl has spent the bulk of his 10-year CFL career with Toronto. An eight-year starter, he's three times been named an East Division all-star and earned league honours in 2013.
Van Zeyl, 33, has played 123 regular-season games, tops among active Argos.
Last week, the Argos fired GM Jim Barker following the club's dismal 5-13 record last season.
Redblacks keep RB Powell
The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed running back William Powell and signed linebacker Darien Harris.
Powell had 76 carries for 447 yards and two touchdowns over seven
games in 2015. He ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the Redblacks' pre-season opener last year and missed the entire 2016 season.
Powell, a 28-year-old native of Duncanville, Texas, previously spent time on NFL rosters with Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia and Arizona.
Harris, meanwhile, signed with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals last year but was cut in the pre-season. The 23-year-old Michigan State University product from Silver Spring, Md., posted a picture of his contract signing on Instagram.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.