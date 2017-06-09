Awkasi Owusu-Ansah and the Toronto Argonauts defence set the tone early.

Owusu-Ansah and Aaron Berry returned first-half interceptions for touchdowns as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Montreal Alouettes 24-20 on Thursday night in the first CFL exhibition game for both teams.

Neither squad was especially sharp offensively before a sparse BMO Field gathering estimated at about 2,000 spectators. Then again, both teams didn't dress a number of their starters.

However Owusu-Ansah said it's always huge when a defence can score.

"It sets the tone for what we want to become this season," he said. "Whenever you can put points up on the board that's what is most important.

"When the defence can do it, it's definitely a plus."

A fact not lost upon Marc Trestman, who was in his first game as Toronto's head coach after spending the last four years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

"When a defence gets two scores, the analytics say you're going to have a pretty good chance to win," he said. "I think the biggest thing we got out of it is collectively as a team we went through the process of playing a full game and understanding a little bit more about the CFL."

Trestman's CFL return came against the team he led to two Grey Cup titles before heading to the NFL. Trestman spent five years on Montreal's sideline (2008-12), winning league titles in 2009-10 prior to becoming Chicago's head coach in 2013.

Trestman was fired last season as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive co-ordinator. He returned to the CFL with Toronto, joining GM Jim Popp, who had hired Trestman in Montreal.

"I didn't think about it [facing Montreal] during the game at all," Trestman said. "I made a point of going out early today and hugging and talking to just about everybody that was there when I was there.

"I got up real early to find space there to spend time with so many people and players I care about and consider family."

Montreal will host the Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday night in the final exhibition game for both teams. Toronto visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next Friday night.

The Alouettes open the '17 campaign hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on June 22. Toronto's season opener is June 25 at BMO Field versus the Ticats.

Ottawa 30 Hamilton 29

Ray Early kicked a 37-yard field goal with 68 seconds left to play to give the Ottawa Redblacks a 30-29 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

Redblacks beat Tiger-Cats with late field goal0:30

"I think our effort was pretty good and we played a pretty clean game, but game's like this, the only thing that's important is that you learn from it," said Austin, adding that the late loss was a teachable moment. "Learn from it as an individual player, learn from it as a football team.

"We had a nine-point lead and we let them get back in the game. We need to learn to be more resilient and extent the lead."

Both teams combined to use seven quarterbacks as they opened the pre-season portion of their CFL season.

The Tiger-Cats used Jeremiah Masoli, Everett Golson, Matt Johnson and Cody Keith while the Redblacks countered with Trevor Harris, Drew Tate and Ryan Lindley.

Ottawa used all three of its available quarterbacks in the first half and in keeping with the theme of getting everyone involved, 11 different receivers caught passes in the first half alone.

Trevor Harris completed 12-of-15 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

"We just came out here to play fast," said receiver Tori Gurley, who was making his Redblacks debut after signing with the team in the off-season. "Everything we've been scripting in practice, it's just great to see it come to life. We've got a lot of work to do and we're going to watch the film and break it down and get ready for the next game.

"We've still got to work on timing and I know there's some things I need to work on but we have to just keep practising and keep having fun."

Harris started and didn't disappoint completing 12-of-15 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

"I've been ready to start the season since December. It was a relief to get out there and get executing. I was itching for a while to get that," said Harris, the only returning QB from the Redblacks Grey Cup championship team last year.

The Redblacks opened the scoring on the opening drive of the game as Harris lead his team 87 yards downfield culminating in a 17-yard touchdown pass to Juron Criner at 3:45 of the first quarter.