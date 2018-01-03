Roughriders acquire Zach Collaros from Ticats
29-year-old quarterback spent last 4 seasons with Hamilton
The Saskatchewan Roughriders acquired quarterback Zach Collaros from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Wednesday in exchange for a second-round selection (10th overall) in the 2018 CFL Draft.
Collaros is a veteran of six CFL seasons. After spending his first two with the Toronto Argonauts, Collaros was acquired by the Tiger-Cats in a January 2014 trade.
@CoachJuneJones shares his thoughts on @ZCollaros7 trade.
Over the last four seasons with the Ti-Cats, the 29-year-old Cincinnati product has completed 930 of 1,396 passes (66.6 per cent) for 11,342 yards and 66 touchdowns in starting 43 of 53 regular-season games. He also started two playoff games and the 2014 Grey Cup.
Collaros was named the Tiger-Cats' nominee as Most Outstanding Player in 2014 and 2015.
He won his first career Grey Cup in 2012 as a backup quarterback with Toronto.
