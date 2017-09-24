Rene Paredes kicked five field goals and the Calgary Stampeders set a CFL record for wins over divisional opponents in their 15-9 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.

The Stampeders (11-1-1) have won 16 consecutive games against West Division opponents, including 10 straight wins over the Riders (6-6). The previous record of 15 consecutive wins within a division was set by the Doug Flutie-led Toronto Argonauts in 1996-97.

Running back Jerome Messam was responsible for the bulk of Calgary's offence on Sunday. On a day where quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Kevin Glenn struggled to find momentum, Messam provided a stable push from the backfield with 127 yards on 23 carries.

The game's only touchdown was a 14-yard pass from Saskatchewan's Brandon Bridge to Devon Bailey with 4:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. The score brought the Roughriders to within six (15-9).

Bridge again drove the Riders into Calgary territory late in the fourth quarter. But a sack by Stampeders' Ja'Gared Davis forced a fumble, which Davis then recovered at the 52-yard line with 10 seconds remaining.

Glenn wasn't sharp in his return to the starting lineup after missing last week with a hand injury and was eventually replaced by Bridge early in the fourth quarter.

Roughriders receiver Naaman Roosevelt left the game in the second quarter and didn't return after he absorbed a vicious hit to the head.

Saskatchewan's leading receiver, Duron Carter, played, but didn't catch a pass.

Calgary's defence, led by Charleston Hughes and Davis, played a role in the Saskatchewan's sluggish offensive showing. The unit registered five sacks and intercepted the Riders on their deepest penetration of the game in the second quarter.

Calgary returns home next week to host the struggling Montreal Alouettes, while Saskatchewan travels to Ottawa.