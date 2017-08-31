Trevor Harris threw three touchdown passes as the visiting Ottawa Redblacks embarrassed the Montreal Alouettes 32-4 on Thursday to extend their winning streak to three games.
Harris went 32-for-41 passing for 343 yards and connected with Diontae Spencer, Josh Stangby and Greg Ellingson for the TDs.
Kicker Brett Maher added two field goals as Ottawa (4-6-1) took top spot in the Canadian Football League's East Division.
The Alouettes (3-7), third in the East, have now lost three games in a row.
Darian Durant threw for 140 yards and an interception for Montreal before being replaced in the third quarter by backup quarterback Drew Willy. The move came after Durant threw his league-leading 11th interception.
Willy, seeing his first real playing minutes of the season, went 5 of 8 for 68 passing yards.
