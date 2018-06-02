CFL roundup: Manziel sees 1st action with Tiger-Cats in loss to Argos

It was a decent first showing for Johnny Football.

Johnny Manziel completed 9-of-12 passes in his first appearance with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but it was the Toronto Argonauts who cruised to the easy 36-18 victory at Tim Hortons Field in the exhibition opener for both teams.

Manziel, 25, certainly didn't look out of place but faced a Toronto defence minus most of its starters and Hamilton was very conservative in its play-calling. The six-foot, 210-pound Texan, who signed with the Ticats two weeks ago, directed five drives (22 plays) and was especially effective throwing on the run.

But Hamilton, which played most of its starters, surrendered seven first-half turnovers (two interceptions, three fumbles, two on downs).

The former Heisman Trophy winner entered the game late in the first half and played much of the third quarter. Manziel was solid on his final possession, engineering a 12-play, 62-yard drive that took 7:27 off the clock although he was flagged for a 22-yard intentional grounding penalty.

Manziel threw for 80 yards and ran twice for 10 yards. But Hamilton's biggest play was Frankie Williams' 73-yard punt return TD to end the third, cutting Toronto's lead to 33-13.

Backup QB leads Bombers past Eskimos

Backup quarterback Chris Streveler completed all 10 passes he attempted, including an 80-yard touchdown strike to receiver Myles White, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 33-13 on Friday in CFL exhibition action.

White, who has a visor on his helmet that reflects blue under the lights, caught a long pass from Streveler and ran the rest of the way to give Winnipeg a 29-13 lead at 10:39 of the third quarter.

Streveler went 10 of 10 on passes and gained 140 yards, finishing with one TD, no interceptions and a fumble.

Veteran receiver Adarius Bowman also hung on to a 15-yard TD pass in the end zone from Winnipeg starting QB Matt Nichols in his second go-round with the team.

Bowman played his second and third years in the league (2009 and '10) with Winnipeg before moving to Edmonton. He returned to the Bombers as a free-agent signing this off-season.

Winnipeg rookie running back Johnny Augustine ran 18 yards for another touchdown.

Lions rally over Stampeders

Ricky Lloyd threw a trio of touchdown passes for the B.C. Lions in a 36-23 pre-season win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

B.C. trailed until the third quarter, when Lloyd connected Kevin Elliott, Trevon Van and Ricky Collins Jr.

Keelan Johnson scored a defensive touchdown for the Lions. Ty Long kicked a 45-yard field goal and Jose Maltos was good from 48 and 23 yards.

Starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and Markeith Ambles scored touchdowns for Calgary.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals from 26, 48 and 27 yards in front of an announced 24,681 at McMahon Stadium.

Lloyd, a 25-year-old Californian who played three seasons at Minnesota State, completed 15-of-23 passes for 121 yards.