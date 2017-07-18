Malcolm Kelly breaks down the balance of power in the Canadian Football League.

1. Edmonton Eskimos (up from 2)

Record: 3-0

3-0 Streak: Won 3

Won 3 Next: At Hamilton

The topsy-turvy early season finds a new frontrunner after Week 4. Before a boisterous 36,260 (the 50-50 draw was a record $436,000 payout — can somebody please buy me a ticket), the Green and Gold built up 348 net yards, scoring both on offence and defence. Travon Van came in at running back for John White, who is out for the year, and contributed 103 yards, including three carries of better than 10. Receiver Brandon Zylstra, on his way to stardom, caught 10 passes for 108 yards, 45 of them after the catch. Coaches love "on the other hand" as it gives them things to grumble about the next week — Eskies were 1-3 in the red zone, settling for three field goals with just a single major. They'll work on that.

2. B.C. Lions (up from 3)

Record: 3-1

3-1 Streak: Won 3

Won 3 Next: Winnipeg

QB Travis Lulay put down the spear he's been carrying for Jonathon Jennings, retook centre stage in the starring role and brought the house to despair at Hamilton. Jennings was hurt on the first play from scrimmage and after a bumpy start in the first quarter, the experienced Lulay threw for a career-high 436 yards and three TDs, though with two picks. The only thing he didn't do was sing the theme from Cats. That yardage was the most by a QB in relief going back to 1950. Also in the spotlight was receiver Bryan Burnham, who made a sensational catch for a major while falling backward with a defender on top of him. However, the defence allowed the Kitties 361 yards in the air and that's too much. Wally's Men won all three games on their long Eastern road trip. Would be nice if the fans show up this week.

3. Calgary Stampeders (down from 1)

Record: 2-1-1

2-1-1 Streak: Lost 1

Lost 1 Next: Saskatchewan

QB Bo Mitchell's run of 19 straight regular-season games without a loss came to an end as the Stamps dropped one at a wet Montreal. That's five years in a row they haven't won in Quebec. Why they lost this time is easy to figure out– they weren't good enough for 60 minutes. Calgary lost its star running back near the half when Jerome Messam fumbled, chased the man who recovered it into the end zone, and then ripped the helmet off Chip Cox following a collision and was tossed. There were too many defensive errors. The offence was erratic. Mitchell threw for 379 yards, but much of that was on the wrong side of the field. A running game would have helped, as the Stamps had just 28 yards on the ground, while the defence allowed 143 by the Larks.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (up from 7)

Record: 2-1

2-1 Streak: Won 1

Won 1 Next: At B.C.

Big Blue found a win at home on a night that combined survival and opportunity into a pair of points. This Survivor episode featured terrible return coverage (344 yards allowed), and a second quarter where the defence bent into a pretzel on five straight Toronto drives, but would not allow the majors that could have ended this early. Opportunity knocked through a 104-yard kick return TD by Ryan Lankford to start the game, a poor flag on what would have been an Argo return touchdown (costing a fan $1 million dollars), and a tremendous rush that kept pressure on the opposing pivot all night. Those defenders allowed zero offensive scores. QB Matt Nichols was steady, protected, had a good running game, and produced 322 yards net. Good job.

5. Montreal Alouettes (up from 8)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Streak: Won 1

Won 1 Next: At Ottawa

There are these often ignored athletes who stand either behind or next to the quarterback whose existence has been denied by some league coaches. It's the running back — a fast, strong guy who can gain yards on the ground. One of them is Tyrell Sutton, who carried 17 times for 85 yards (of 143 team rushing overall) in an upset of Calgary. More importantly, he had seven opportunities over the final two Larks drives and was the offensive key to this big victory. Add a defence that played strong in the first half, sagged in the third quarter and then tightened up again and you had an effort that reminded one of the glory days in the late 1970s. QB Darian Durant threw for 296 yards, two early picks and a key touchdown when his veteran presence was needed.

6. Saskatchewan Roughriders (unchanged - bye)

Record: 1-2

1-2 Streak: Won 1

Won 1 Next: At Calgary

Big stories in Regina so far have been the glittering new stadium and the reliable old quarterback. This is Kevin Glenn's third go-around with the Riders, going back 17 years to his rookie season in 2001. He's been with the Bombers, Cats, Stampeders, Redblacks, Lions, Riders again, Alouettes, Bombers again, and now back on the prairie. In three games, Glenn is second in league completion percentage and third in quarterback rating. And the team is second in average points scored per game. On defence, Chris Jones's unit is right in the middle of the league. Penalties are also way down. Now it has to reflect in the wins column, not helped this week as they head into Calgary to play a thoroughly annoyed Stamps side.

7. Toronto Argonauts (down from 4)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Streak: Lost 1

Lost 1 Next: Ottawa

QB Ricky Ray had his offence moving well in the middle minutes of the loss to Winnipeg, quickly eating up yards and maneuvering into scoring range on five straight possessions. Result: five field goals. And a loss. Yes, a bad call on a kick return wiped out six, but they also dropped the ball on consecutive plays right after that. Ray did all of this with the Bomber rush on top of him (O-Line allowed two sacks, eight pressures on a guy they cannot afford to have injured). Bomber adjustments, especially on the corners, shut the attack down completely in the second half. Note to the new commish: protect your players from egregious head shots. Ray took a vicious elbow from Peg's Cory Johnson at game's end, no flag. Welcome returner Martese Jackson, who had 339 yards on the night.

8. Ottawa Redblacks (down from 5)

Record: 0-3-1

0-3-1 Streak: Winless in 4

Winless in 4 Next: Montreal/At Toronto

QB Trevor Harris tweeted the day after this week's loss to Edmonton: "We will get this done for you guys ... We appreciate all the positivity and love." Right now, he needs it. Harris took over as full-time No. 1 this year and it's been tough. With 284 yards passing the night was statistically all right, and that last drive for a TD was great. But Harris also threw a bad pass behind an outlet receiver in the second quarter resulting in a fumbled lateral and a score the other way. There were also times he looked to be aiming rather than throwing. Not the time to panic, RB fans (I'll tell you when), though a tough schedule has them with two games in six days this week, both in the division. The defence played its best game of the year.

9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (unchanged)

Record: 0-3

0-3 Streak: Lost 3

Lost 3 Next: Edmonton

Why do the Kitty Kats insist on making things so hard at the beginning of each season? The last five years they've stumbled out of the cage, and they can't keep doing that. A poor defensive secondary effort in the home opener vs. B.C. this week leaves the Black and Gold winless with a tough schedule ahead featuring unbeaten Edmonton twice, and Calgary. QB Zach Collaros produced enough offence (361 yards passing, plus a shocking 81 on the ground from a team that hates running) but the corners and defensive backs let the side down again. Personnel? A problem with assignments? Something has to change because Eskimos' Mike Reilly and Stamps' Bo Mitchell will rip these guys apart without fixes. Can't count on the rest of the East waiting around for Hamilton to catch up.