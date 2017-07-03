With Week 2 complete, Malcolm Kelly breaks down the balance of power in the Canadian Football League.

Record: 1-0-1

Streak: Unbeaten in 2

Next: at Winnipeg

We now know Ottawa and Calgary can play each other evenly, next question is how the rest of the league will do against them. White Stallions came out aggressive, created opportunities and held on at the end against a strong comeback. In two games, the defence and special teams have given up 70 points, but the argument can be made it's versus a strong offence. We'll see as the weeks go by. Most apparently, specials have to be improved – Stamps allowed 232 yards on eight kick returns. Nice to see different names making a difference. Lemar Durant caught six balls for 126, Terry Williams had six returns for 155, and backup QB Andrew Buckley had a fun 60 yard run sneak for a touchdown. Kudos for the two blocked kicks, one on a punt, one off an extra point.

Record: 2-0-0

Streak: Won 2

Next: Bye

Getting a win against Montreal when you didn't deserve it would have been a happier occasion if the Esks hadn't lost RB John White for the season with a torn ACL. White, who missed 2015 with a ripped Achilles, had been having a tough start, fumbling on two of his three carries before being carried off the field. This loss is on top of LB J.C. Sherritt a week previously. Edmonton's offence piled up 29 first downs and 362 net yards on a 75 per cent completion percentage by QB Mike Reilly. The dropsies arrived in full force – Adarius Bowman (who had nine catches for 117 yards) dumping a pretty pass that had him wide open for one score; Brandon Zylstra watching one slip through his hands in the end zone for another. A good crowd of 31,828 came by to open the season.

Record: 0-1-1

Streak: Lost 1

Next: vs. Toronto

Yes, it was exciting and all, but a quick run through the film shows the RBs gave up 28 points on what in tennis they'd call "unforced errors." An illegal block called back a pretty touchdown, a blocked punt led to a field goal the other way, a 60 yard QB sneak allowed a major score, a fumble returned for a TD, and a punt return TD were 14 more, and it added up to a loss in Calgary that should not have happened. Special teams coverage was bad – 244 yards on 10 tries. Imagine how good they can be once these errors are cleaned up? QB Trevor Harris threw for 425 yards, including six passes greater than 30. Diontae Spencer, an off-season free agent signing, totaled 351 yards, including 148 on punt returns, 96 on kickoffs and 107 on pass receptions. He was one of three receivers over 100 yards.

Record: 1-1-0

Streak: Won 1

Next: at Montreal

QB Jonathon Jennings was chatting in the happy Leos room after a win in Toronto about the importance of patience. After a first half that went nowhere on offence, instead of adjusting everything they stuck with the game plan and waited for developments. Those indeed arrived, courtesy of an 18-point outburst in the final quarter that brought B.C. back for a win. The other discovery, peeking through the dressing room door while the media waited to be allowed in, is coach Wally Buono dances pretty well for a 67-year-old. This victory was far from perfect – the offensive line needs to do better as Jennings was dropped four times, as an example – but just right for an early season outing. Defence was great, led by Solomon Elimimian's nine tackles, and eight knockdowns by the secondary.

Record: 1-0-0

Streak: Won 1

Next: vs. Calgary

Big Blue's first time out of the box moved the team to 11-4 in its last 15. Or, more realistically, 1-0 for 2017. Peg opened this pressure-filled game in Regina as a big bust, piling up six punts, an interception and a field goal in the first eight possessions. Then the light went off, about two hours before the post-game Canada Day fireworks. QB Matt Nichols (23-38, 331 yards, four TDs, one pick) dominated much of the second and third quarters, before going quiet in the fourth as the Riders tied things up. Two field goals in overtime courtesy of Justin Medlock, were enough as the defence turned all ferocious in the extra frame. Good thing, as they'd given up too many yards and points to an average offence in regulation. And how about receiver Weston Dressler, with two TDs in 37 seconds?

Record: 1-1-0

Streak: Lost 1

Next: at Ottawa

It struck me riding on the Go Train home from this loss to B.C. that the Argos aren't working on bringing back a fan base, they are tasked with building a whole new one. One generation lost to the blackouts of the 1960s and 1970s, and another from management blunders over the last 20 years, means those 11,219 at BMO Field this week were about what the base is now. Creative pricing would help. Closing the upper deck until the lower deck fills is another idea. There are many more. As for the game against the Lions, a defensive struggle found the Double Blue in the lead early in the fourth before offensive errors (including a bad fumble from backup RB James Wilder) gave the visitors a vital opening. Four hits and many hurries on QB Ricky Ray is not the ticket to success.

Record: 1-1-0

Streak: Lost 1

Next: at B.C.

Like re-gifting an unwanted Christmas fruitcake, Edmonton kept handing chances to the Skylarks this week, only to thankfully have them refused. Montreal played a good road game, offering strong defence, causing turnovers, staying in the proceedings all the way against a highly favoured opponent. Two especially dumb errors killed their chances. Toughest was a determined touchdown catch and run by Tyrell Sutton in the third quarter, called back for a penalty. This was one play after first and goal on the three was stopped by too many men. Can't anyone count? In either language? The offensive line allowed zero sacks on QB Darian Durant, giving a clean slate for the first 120 minutes of the year. Perfect. And kicker Boris Bede seems to be finding the range, going 4-4 on field goals.

Record: 0-2-0

Streak: Lost 2

Next: at Hamilton

Aw, crap. Coach Chris Jones said after his team had lost the inaugural game at beautiful new Mosaic Stadium. "This one is on me." Nope, that was last week. This one was on the defence and special team units who gave up 612 yards to the Bombers. Oh wait, Jones is not only the GM and coach, he's also the de facto defensive coordinator, so maybe he was right after all. Riders flew out the gate in front of an adoring crowd, and had a 14-point lead at one point, but couldn't hold it. QB Kevin Glenn, taking some criticism for no reason, was an excellent 38-49, 377 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. Critics only saw the picks. KG used eight receivers in this one, and could do even better if he had a rushing attack (20 yards). Felt bad for kicker Tyler Crapigna, bouncing one off the left upright in overtime.

Record: 0-1-0

Streak: Lost 1

Next: at Saskatchewan

Key to watch in Regina off the bat is whether the Cats' offensive line has pulled itself together, having allowed five sacks on Zach Collaros in the opener at Toronto. The QB won't have receiver Terrence Tolliver, who was injured in Week 1 and is now on the six-game. He had 1,036 yards last year so it's a big deal. Running the ball is not one of Austin's favourite things, but he may be forced to feature C.J. Gable more. Coach Kent Austin brings his troops back out of a week off into the new Mosaic Stadium. It's always fun when the former Rider coach is in town, but this is a new building however, so most of the drama is gone and will never be mentioned here again. Almost never.