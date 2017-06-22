Pre-season rankings are as much guesswork as artistry, but CBC Sports' Malcolm Kelly gives it a whirl. Injuries make all predictions moot.

2016 Record: 15-2-1 (Lost the Grey Cup game)

Next: At Ottawa

Last time we saw the Stamps they were silently boarding the buses after being upset by Ottawa in the Grey Cup game. Calgary had been first in pretty much everything in 2016, had almost swept the player awards and still didn't have the chance to sip fizzy wine of questionable vintage from the chalice. That loss won't stop the White Stallions from romping through much of this season, it says here. They still have the key attack pieces of quarterback Bo Mitchell (CFL Most Outstanding Player), runner Jerome Messam (Outstanding Canadian) and talented receivers. Defence is strong, led by tackle Charleston Hughes. Specials are top rate. Coach Dave Dickenson has to convince these guys 18 games if hard work is worth it for another chance at the Governor General's prize. No problem.

2016 record: 8-9-1 (Won Grey Cup)

Next: Calgary

If GM Marcel Desjardins was a genius for building a Cup champion in just three seasons, shouldn't we assume he's smart enough to handle the inevitable rebuild? The big loss (of a number) is QB Henry Burris, who retired and is now co-hosting a morning show on local television. Talented Trevor Harris moves in as the full-time No. 1, but that tremendous one-two punch is gone. Drew Tate, the long-time Calgary backup, is certainly serviceable and smart, but isn't on the level of Burris. Until new receivers Kenny Shaw and Diontae Spencer do it, there will no longer be the "five 1,000 yard receivers" threat as two of those have left. Five defenders had to be replaced and coach Rick Campbell says he's doing the front line by committee. Remember too, this club won just eight games in 2016. By Labour Day, we'll see how the holes have been filled.

2016 record: 12-6

Next: Edmonton

Wally Buono completed phase one of what looks to be a three-step job when he came back to the sidelines in 2016 and restored a sense of pride, and threat, to his club. Phase two is to repeat it, phase three is to convince fans to come watch it. Losing to Calgary in the West final was no shame and this time around no-one is looking forward to playing the Leos. QB Jonathon Jennings is in his second full year and has a strong backup in former starter Travis Lulay. In from Ottawa is speedy Chris Williams, who joins with Emmanuel Arceneaux and Bryan Burnham to make for a dangerous receiving group. The question is on defence, where B.C. continues to lose players to the NFL – three this off-season. LB Solomon Elimimian is without Adam Bighill alongside because of that. A budding young secondary will be busy.

2016 record: 10-8

Next: At B.C.

New general manager Brock Sunderland is in from Ottawa as the replacement for Ed Hervey, who was cashiered in early April. Sunderland is highly thought of, and learned from an apparent genius in Marcel Desjardins. He inherits a club that can be great, or above average, led by QB Mike Reilly and his breathtaking 5,554 yards in 2016. His backup is James Franklin, who so many people keep trying to trade elsewhere because his contract is up after this season. They lost catcher Derel Walker (1,584 yards) to the National League but still feature Adarius Bowman and some good help. Defensively, there is a good front seven but it has to be more consistent. Last season the club started slowly and came on like gangbusters. We're voting for gangbusters.

2016 record: 11-7

Next: Bye

Coach Mike O'Shea's road warriors (7-2) need to win in their pretty home (4-5) to be a consistent force this season. Old storyline – can a team that emerged from five years of bad play keep Big Mo on their sidelines for another try? They certainly believe in themselves, and if quarterback Matt Nichols has the same kind of output then why not. Running back Andrew Harris, with receivers Weston Dressler and Clarence Denmark are a good attack, but everyone in blue and gold has to stop giving away the darn ball. A lot of eyes are on rookie catcher L'Damian Washington and it's always great to see what new stars will emerge. Good pass rush that has to stop the run better. Mo loved this team a year back, watching it finish 10-3. Don't panic if it starts slow.

2016 record: 5-13

Next: Hamilton

This team needed to make a big splash in this market. How about a full first-day-of-summer-camp in Muskoka cannon ball? Jim Popp, fired from the Alouettes, resurfaced in Toronto. He likely convinced management he could bring in Marc Trestman, and, just like that, a complete culture change. Suddenly free agents who didn't want anything to do with Double Blue started waving their hands hoping to be noticed. This is in many respects an older team, led by oft-injured QB Ricky Ray, 37. His backup will be young Cody Fajardo, as the Drew Willy panic trade acquisition of 2016 was corrected. Brandon Whittaker is the talented veteran runner, and the receiving corps is rebuilt with talented old guy S.J. Green, 32, and Jeff Fuller. Last year's (really) terrible defence has a new coach in former Riders head Corey Chamblin and he received a gift when Montreal cut star LB Bear Woods.

2016 record: 7-11

Next: At Toronto

This is the team that can rise furthest, fastest, as there is no way it's going to take as many injuries as last season. (Call an insurance actuary, I want to know the odds). The Kitties have a strong 1-2 QB punch in Zach Collaros, who missed the first six games in 2016, and Jeremiah Masoli, who did a good job in his place. C.J. Gable brings his 1,100 all-purpose yards back to the backfield, and there are good receivers in Terrence Toliver, Luke Tasker et al. However, the offensive line is under reconstruction so that will take a few weeks. Orlondo Steinauer has taken his defensive coordinator talents to the NCAA and coach Kent Austin has moved the experienced Jeff Reinebold into his spot. LB Simoni Lawrence leads a good group there. As always, returner Brandon Banks can win games by himself.

2016 record: 7-11

Next: Saskatchewan.

A healthy QB Darian Durant is a winner. It's been years since this corner's favourite has been on the field more than off, and this is the wildcard for the Eastern Division. He's thoroughly pissed to be shown the exit in Saskatchewan and that can be powerful. Note the first opponent. New GM Kavis Reed has taken protecting his pivot seriously, spending bigly on Jovan Olafioye and Brian Simmons. He also nabbed Ottawa star catcher Ernest Jackson (he of the game-winning overtime bobble reception in the Grey Cup). Much ado about cutting superb linebacker Bear Woods, and he was just one of five starters who went. Can they stop anybody? Coach Jacques Chapdelaine earned a full-time shot after going 4-2 in his 2016.

2016 record: 5-13

Next: At Montreal

Can't remember when a newly built stadium attained iconic status before hosting its first regular-season game. If GM/Coach Chris Jones is correct, and his myriad critics are wrong, they'll have some fun football to watch. If not, well how about that concourse? Steady Kevin Glenn has been brought in to play QB, with Canadian Brandon Bridge as the backup, and right away folks nagged he's 38 and all that. Well, Henry Burris was 42 and won a Grey Cup. Healthy, he'll move an offence that now has the talented and talkative Duron Carter, Bakari Grant and Chad Owens all signed to help Naaman Roosevelt catch the ball. Last year's offensive line was poor, so money was spent on Derek Dennis as part of the rebuild. Jones is still working on that defence and losing Otha Foster to the NFL hurt. When expectations are low, surprising people becomes easier.