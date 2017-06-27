With Week 1 in the books, Malcolm Kelly breaks down the balance of power in the Canadian Football League.

Record: 0-0-1

Next: vs. Ottawa

If a tie is like kissing your brother after he's grown a neck beard, at least it isn't a loss. Take the point, go home, play Ottawa again and win this time. Those paid to make every game sound like the greatest ever had this one as an "early season classic" and it wasn't. Neither the Stamps nor the RBs played particularly well for large portions of the evening as they drew for the second time in two seasons, this one in the Grey Cup rematch. QB Bo Mitchell threw for 376 yards and a pair of scores, but there were bobbles, fumbles, mistakes, missed assignments — all that first-week fun that's expected when most of your starters don't play very much in pre-season. Roy Finch had a strong return game, piling up 135 total yards. He'll now miss the next two after failing a drug test.

Record: 0-0-1

Next: at Calgary

The RBs had moments of electricity and others where it looked as though they were reading the playbook by candlelight. It's early, there's no doubt, but this isn't the overwhelming lightning attack of last season now that two of the five 1,000-yard receivers have gone elsewhere. QB Trevor Harris (300 yards, 3 TDs and a pick) spent much of the night spreading nickels and dimes around, helped immeasurably by 120 yards on the ground. Brendan Gillanders had 80 of those. Harris, who has the reins full time in 2017, threw only five passes greater than 15 yards and completed one of them. They'll look to develop a deep threat. Both Calgary and Ottawa showed they have good offences again, both showed some holes on defence they have to fill. Now, the re-rematch.

Record: 1-0-0

Next: vs. Montreal

The original Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside were the famous Army duo of running backs Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis in the 1940s. In the CFL, the idea was adapted decades ago with receivers — one for outside routes, the other inside. Edmonton now has a potentially powerful pair in rookie Duke Williams (outside) and second year catcher Brandon Zylstra (inside). Both were huge in the win on the Left Coast, as combined they grabbed 11 of QB Mike Reilly's 20 completions for 262 combined yards and a TD. Zylstra split the defenders on a straight go pattern with less than 50 seconds left to go 76 yards and set up the winning field goal. And good for coach Jason Maas not to play it safe there. Loss of LB J.C. Sherritt for the season is big, but not insurmountable.

Record: 1-0-0

Next: vs. B.C.

Sing a song of Ricky Ray, a pocket well protected. The Marc Trestman coaching era opened with a nice win in front of a disappointing crowd of 13,583, and all of you hugging your couch for dear life missed something spectacular. Ray, who earned kudos from the new boss the day Trestman was hired, threw for 506 yards and, but for two dropped TD passes, would have broken the club's all-time record. The offensive line gave up three sacks (and were not happy about it after as they set zero as the goal), much improved from last season's troubles. More important is 2016's terrible defence was superb under new coordinator Corey Chamblin. Trestman said rightly there is much still to do (such as fixing the blocking on field goals) but the start was strong.

Record: 0-0-0 (bye)

Next: at Saskatchewan

Nice to have a week off to get some film on the Riders, but it also means the Bombers miss a mid-season vacation when you actually need one. Matt Nichols leads the offence out with a new backup in Dominique Davis, and the key is obvious — no digression. Keep up the attack that led them to a 10-3 finish and a playoff spot last season. This game marks the pro debut of receiver L'Damian Washington (Missouri), who went from late arrival at camp to starting at wideout. He joins an already strong corps including Darvin Adams, Clarence Denmark and Weston Dressler. The No. 3 defence (tied with B.C.) from last year is ready to go, though it has to give up fewer yards. Eventually that's going to get you.

Record: 0-1-0

Next: at Toronto

You can't judge a team off one game, but you can make a list of concerns. Wally's boys came out with a strong defensive performance for most of the first half vs. Edmonton, but gave it back in the second. Too many busted coverages, including the crucial one in the final seconds that gave up the game after an exciting comeback. QB Jonathan Jennings went 23-of-34, 264, and with 92 on the ground from Jeremiah Johnson, the 355 net was a good total. Five sacks hurt, however, and there could have been more if Jennings weren't mobile. These things will be worked out. Only 19,175 came out for a team that used to put 30,000 into the Place. Lions need to average around 25K, and with ownership questions still abounding, that may be a challenge.

Record: 1-0-0

Next: at Edmonton

QB Darian Durant spent last week swearing he wasn't out for revenge against his old team. Sure. And who was that after the final whistle, dancing around near the Saskatchewan bench, expressing himself emphatically in creative language? Good for him. A little emotion goes a long way in football. Durant threw for 233 yards, two TDs and zero picks in the Skylarks' victory. Just as important was the excellent play of the rebuilt offensive line that blocked as though its season depended on it. Durant cannot go down if Montreal expects ongoing success. Despite all of those good tidings, the attack could not finish and will have to work on that. The young secondary played well, guided by LB Chip Cox, who had the kids focused and ferocious.

Record: 0-1-0

Next: vs, Winnipeg

Too early in the season to be negative, so we'll put the myriad first-quarter dropped passes and 12 overall penalties aside for now and look at how QB Kevin Glenn and a rejuvenated offensive line looked fairly decent for much of the loss in Montreal. Glenn tossed for 31 receptions, including gutting out third-and-two and third-and-four conversions when needed most. As everyone prepares to open the new Mosaic Stadium this week, much of the talk was on coach Chris Jones's strange decision to put backup QB Brandon Banks in to finish a key late drive that could have given the Riders a victory. Why does Jones keep doing this to himself? Saturday's game is the most anticipated regular-season contest in quite a while and, win or lose, the fans themselves will be worth tuning in.

Record: 0-1-0

Next: Bye

Can't disguise it, the Kitties were awful on a day when two dropped TD passes by Toronto kept the score from being a total embarrassment. But it's the first game, and this a Kent Austin team, so we can assume a week off to fix things will mean rapid improvement. QB Zach Collaros threw for only 242 yards, couldn't finish any drives and had Double Blue defenders in his face all day. He was so upset after one of the five sacks, lip readers across the country were treated to a fun expletive experience. The real problem was on defence, where the corners in an injury depleted secondary (again?) were taken advantage of, and a surprise hole deep down the middle between the coverage was open all day. Defensive back Will Hill blocked two field goals in the first half and ran one back for a touchdown.