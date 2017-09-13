The Montreal Alouettes fired head coach Jacques Chapdelaine and defensive co-ordinator Noel Thorpe on Wednesday.

The team says general manager Kavis Reed will serve as head coach until the end of the season.

Quarterbacks coach Anthony Calvillo will take over offensive co-ordinator duties, while defensive line coach Greg Quick will handle the defence.

The Alouettes are 3-8, have lost four games in a row and sit third in a weak CFL East Division.

The moves come a day after team co-owner Andrew Wetenhall warned there might be changes if the club didn't start winning games and make the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Chapdelaine was promoted to interim head coach when Jim Popp was removed last September with the team mired in last place at 3-9.

He took them to a 4-2 record over the final six games, but it was not enough to secure a playoff spot. The interim tag on his job title was removed after the season, and Reed was handed the general manager's job when Popp was fired.