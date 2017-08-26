Trevor Harris became the first quarterback to surpass 3,000 yards passing this season and Brett Maher kicked four field goals as the Ottawa Redblacks beat the visiting B.C. Lions 31-24 Saturday afternoon.

Harris finished the day with 326 yards passing and has 3,188 on the season, his only touchdown pass came with four seconds to play in the third quarter when he connected with Mossis Madu on a four-yard strike. The extra point by Maher was blocked but it still gave the Redblacks a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Madu also had an eight-yard touchdown run four minutes into the third quarter, putting the Redblacks up 25-0 before Ty Long kicked a 10-yard field goal to give the Lions their first points of the game.

Mossis Madu Jr. of the Ottawa Redblacks runs the ball past Crag Roh, left, and Anthony Gaitor of the B.C. Lions to help Ottawa to a 31-24 win on Saturday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Former Redblack Jeremiah Johnson scored in his first game against his old team when he scampered in from four yards out three minutes into the fourth quarter. The ensuing convert made the score 31-10.

Johnson added a three-yard touchdown catch with five minutes to play. Both tosses were from Jonathon Jennings, as was a four-yard pass to Brian Burnham that cut the lead to 31-24 at 12:49. The play came after Harris threw an interception to Ronnie Yell that was returned to the Ottawa four-yard line.

The win allowed the Redblacks (3-6-1) to leapfrog the Montreal Alouettes (3-6-0) into second place in the East Division, one point behind the Toronto Argonauts, who play in Calgary Saturday.