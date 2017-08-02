CFL coaches will be limited to one video review challenge per game under a rule change implemented today by the league.
The CFL announced the rule change in a release, saying it was approved by the league Tuesday night and is effective immediately.
Each team previously had two challenges per game, and a third was earned if a coach was successful with the first two challenges.
Coaches will still need to have a timeout to initiate a challenge, and if their challenge is not successful, they will still lose a timeout.
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in the release that video review in its former state had become an "artificial impediment" to the fan enjoyment.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.