Jerry (Soupy) Campbell, a former CFL all-star linebacker and member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, has died at age 73.
The Ottawa Redblacks confirmed Campbell's death in a release. Campbell played for the defunct Ottawa Rough Riders for the bulk of his career from 1968 to 1975.
Campbell was a CFL all-star in each of his seasons with the Rough Riders and helped Ottawa win Grey Cup titles 1968, 1969, and 1973.
He also played for the Calgary Stampeders from 1966 to 1968, and again in 1976.
Campbell was inducted into the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
"Sorry to hear the passing of Jerry 'Soupy' Campbell who dominated his era," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie posted on his Twitter account. "On behalf of our league heartfelt condolences to his family."
