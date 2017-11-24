If an octopus can pick the World Cup winner and groundhogs can predict the weather, then maybe a giant panda has the inside line on the Grey Cup.
As fans gather for Sunday's game in Ottawa, the Toronto Zoo let a panda make its choice for the winner of the matchup between the Toronto Argonauts and the Calgary Stampeders.
With the #GreyCup2017 this Sunday, we let Da Mao predict who will claim victory; the @TorontoArgos or the @Calstampeders! With 2 enrichment footballs filled with yummy treats, the one he eats from first is his prediction of the winner...🏈—
@TheTorontoZoo
See which team he chooses👀! #TOPandas pic.twitter.com/svCvO74BZJ
Two cardboard footballs marked with the team logos and filled with "yummy treats" were placed in the panda enclosure at the zoo.
Keepers said the football the panda eats from first would be his prediction for the winner.
Da Mao first pawed at the Calgary football, knocking it over, and then moved on to the Toronto football and began munching the panda treats inside.
