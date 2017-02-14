The Saskatchewan Roughriders made a big splash in CFL free agency Tuesday.

According to a league source, the Riders landed American offensive lineman Derek Dennis. The CFL's outstanding lineman last season agree to terms with Saskatchewan hours after the noon ET start of the free agency period.

The move is a big one for Saskatchewan, which finished last in the West Division standings last year with a 5-13 record.

The six-foot-three, 340-pound Dennis anchored a Calgary offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the CFL (20) last season and helped pave the way for league rushing leader Jerome Messam.

Argos sign QB Mathews

The Toronto Argonauts agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Jeff Mathews on a two-year contract Tuesday.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound Mathews spent the last three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing for head coach Kent Austin, his former coach at Cornell.

Mathews, 25, completed 18-of-29 passes for 209 yards and a TD last year with Hamilton. He played a total of 10 games with the Ticats, completing 136-of-206 passes for 1,659 yards with seven TDs and nine interceptions.

Ticats sign DB Kanneh

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats bolstered their secondary with the signing of free-agent American defensive back Abdul Kanneh on Tuesday.

Kanneh spent the last three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, registering 138 tackles, 12 interceptions, three sacks and five forced fumbles.

The five-foot-10 defensive back helped Ottawa make consecutive Grey Cup appearances, winning last year's title 39-33 in overtime over Calgary.

WR Shaw signs with Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks dipped into free agency to replenish their solid receiving corps.

According to a league source, Ottawa signed Kenny Shaw on Tuesday. Shaw, 25, had 77 catches for 1,004 yards and five TDs last season with the Toronto Argonauts.

The move fills a definite need for Ottawa with 1,000-yard receivers Ernest Jackson and Chris Williams both hitting the open market.

Before the start of free agency, Ottawa signed Canadian offensive lineman Nolan MacMillan to a one-year contract extension.

Bombers extend OL Chungh

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed offensive lineman Sukh Chungh to a contract extension through the 2018 season Tuesday.

Chungh was entering the final year of his contract this season.

Winnipeg took Chungh second overall in the 2015 draft. He started 18 games that season and 16 in 2016.

Winnipeg also signed defensive lineman Drake Nevis and Canadian receiver Matt Coates.

DB Phillips moves to Alouettes

Ryan Phillips has found a new home with the Montreal Alouettes.

A CFL source said the veteran defensive back signed a one-year deal Tuesday with Montreal. Phillips, 34, was released last week after 12 seasons with the B.C. Lions.

Earlier, Montreal signed Canadians Nicolas Boulay and Kyle Graves to two-year contract extensions. Both were pending free agents.​

Lions sign DB Jackson

The B.C. Lions were the first team to dip into free agency, signing defensive back Buddy Jackson to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Jackson played in six games last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, registering 21 tackles.

The acquisition of Jackson addresses a need for the Lions, who last week released veteran defensive back Ryan Phillips.

B.C. also signed veteran Canadian receiver Marco Iannuzzi, defensive back Ronnie Yell and defensive lineman Mic'hael Brooks to contract extensions. Iannuzzi and Brooks signed deals through the 2018 season while Yell's contract was for 2017.

Stamps extend McDaniel, Johnson

The Calgary Stampeders signed receiver Marquay McDaniel and defensive lineman Micah Johnson to contract extensions Tuesday. Both deals are through the 2018 season.

McDaniel was Calgary's leading receiver last season with 83 catches for 1,074 yards and four TDs in 16 games. It marked the third time in four years McDaniel had surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.

Johnson started 17 games last year and registered career highs in tackles (36) and sacks (seven).