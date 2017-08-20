All-star defensive end John Chick was traded to the Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Edmonton also gets a fifth round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft while Hamilton gets a second round pick in return.

Chick, 34, has appeared in all eight of Hamilton's games this season, posting 16 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.

The six-foot-four, 253-pound native of Gillette, Wyoming, has 56 defensive tackles, 16 sacks and five forced fumbles in 26 games with the Tiger-Cats over the last-two seasons (2016-17), and was named a CFL all-star and Hamilton's most outstanding defensive player in 2016.

In eight CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2007-09, 2013-15) and Tiger-Cats (2016-17), Chick, a product of Utah State, has 226 defensive tackles, 69 quarterback sacks, one interception and 15 forced fumbles in 117 career games.