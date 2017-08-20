All-star defensive end John Chick was traded to the Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Edmonton also gets a fifth round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft while Hamilton gets a second round pick in return.
Chick, 34, has appeared in all eight of Hamilton's games this season, posting 16 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.
The six-foot-four, 253-pound native of Gillette, Wyoming, has 56 defensive tackles, 16 sacks and five forced fumbles in 26 games with the Tiger-Cats over the last-two seasons (2016-17), and was named a CFL all-star and Hamilton's most outstanding defensive player in 2016.
In eight CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2007-09, 2013-15) and Tiger-Cats (2016-17), Chick, a product of Utah State, has 226 defensive tackles, 69 quarterback sacks, one interception and 15 forced fumbles in 117 career games.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.