Jerome Messam's two rushing touchdowns paced the Calgary Stampeders to a 39-18 win over the Edmonton Eskimos in their annual Labour Day game Monday.

Calgary (8-1-1) gained breathing room atop the CFL's West Division as the Eskimos dropped into a tie for second with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7-3.

The Stampeders extended their win streak to six in a row this season and 15 consecutive at home dating back to 2015, while Edmonton lost a third straight game to a division rival.

The rematch is Saturday in Edmonton.

Calgary's Anthony Parker rushed for a major and Roy Finch scored on a 90-yard punt return in front of an announced 33,731 at McMahon Stadium.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals of 21, 32 and 40 yards plus three converted points. He was wide left on a 42-yard attempt in the first half.