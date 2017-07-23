Edmonton Eskimos cornerback Garry Peters was suspended for one game by the Canadian Football League on Sunday for making physical contact with an official.
The incident occurred in the second quarter of Edmonton's 31-28 win in Hamilton on Thursday after Tiger-Cats quarterback Zach Collaros completed a seven-yard pass. Peters shoved an official who tried to step between him and Hamilton receiver Jalen Saunders.
"Making contact with an official is clearly beyond the acceptable standards of conduct in the CFL," said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "Officials, who play such an important role in our game, must be treated with respect."
Edmonton's next game is Friday against the BC Lions.
A suspension is to be served immediately, unless it is appealed to arbitration by a player.
