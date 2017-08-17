Matt Nichols ran in one touchdown and threw for another as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their fourth straight game and handed the Edmonton Eskimos their first loss of the season with a 33-26 victory Thursday.
Nichols threw a season-high 390 yards as he completed 32-of-40 pass attempts with no interceptions. It was Winnipeg's (6-2) second win against a CFL West Division opponent.
Andrew Harris rushed 11 times for 105 yards and had eight receptions for 120 yards in front of 30,554 fans at Investors Group Field that gave their team a standing ovation as time wound down.
Quarterback Mike Reilly was 20-of-33 for 356 yards with two TDs and one interception for Edmonton (7-1)
Winnipeg led 27-17 after the third quarter, but the Eskimos started to squeeze the score.
Bombers kicker Justin Medlock missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter that Edmonton ran out.
