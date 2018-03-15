Supreme Court drops Arland Bruce's concussion case against CFL
Former star receiver argued he sustained 'permanent' head trauma as a player
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the case of a former Canadian Football League star who wanted to sue the league over concussion trauma.
Two lower courts in British Columbia dismissed the suit filed by Arland Bruce III, saying the Supreme Court previously ruled that unionized employees must use labour arbitration, not the cours, to resolve disputes that arise from their collective agreement.
Bruce started in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2001 and finished his career in 2014 as a member of the Montreal Alouettes after stints with the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and B.C. Lions.
He argued he sustained "permanent and disabling" repetitive head trauma as a player.
In court documents, Bruce says he continues to suffer post-concussive symptoms, including depression, paranoia, delusions and other medical issues.
As usual in decisions on leaves to appeal, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.