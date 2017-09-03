Kevin Glenn threw three touchdown passes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive juggernaut rolled on, downing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 38-24 on Sunday.
It was the Riders' third consecutive victory and moved the team into a tie with the idle B.C. Lions for fourth place in the West Division. The loss snapped the Bombers' five-game winning streak and dropped their record to 7-3.
The Riders (5-4) have scored 133 points over the past three games, all of which were against divisional opponents.
Naaman Roosevelt and Rob Bagg caught touchdown passes from Glenn in the Riders' explosive 24-point first quarter. Glenn finished the game 26 of 36 for 386 yards.
A third Saskatchewan touchdown — a one-yard run from Vernon Adams — was set up by an Ed Gainey interception return to the Winnipeg four-yard line.
Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols completed 35-of-47 passes for 364 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
