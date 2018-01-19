New
CFL approves MLSE ownership of Argonauts
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is making some leadership changes with its CFL franchise now that the league's board of governors has approved the company's acquisition of the Toronto Argonauts.
New owners announce changes in team's leadership
Michael Copeland will no longer serve as team president and CEO, but is tabbed to join the MLSE leadership team.
MLSE says in a news release that Toronto FC president Bill Manning will take over as Argonauts president.
Sara Moore, the Argos' senior vice-president of business operations, will also join MLSE's leadership team.
MLSE announced Dec. 13 that it had an agreement in place to buy the Grey Cup champions.
MLSE also owns the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA's Toronto Raptors.
