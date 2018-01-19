Skip to Main Content
CFL approves MLSE ownership of Argonauts

Notifications

New

CFL approves MLSE ownership of Argonauts

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is making some leadership changes with its CFL franchise now that the league's board of governors has approved the company's acquisition of the Toronto Argonauts.

New owners announce changes in team's leadership

The Canadian Press ·
Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment on Friday was approved as new owner of the reigning Grey Cup champion Argonauts. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)
comments

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is making some leadership changes with its CFL franchise now that the league's board of governors has approved the company's acquisition of the Toronto Argonauts.

Michael Copeland will no longer serve as team president and CEO, but is tabbed to join the MLSE leadership team.

MLSE says in a news release that Toronto FC president Bill Manning will take over as Argonauts president.

Sara Moore, the Argos' senior vice-president of business operations, will also join MLSE's leadership team.

MLSE announced Dec. 13 that it had an agreement in place to buy the Grey Cup champions.

MLSE also owns the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA's Toronto Raptors.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us