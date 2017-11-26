After the first quarter, the Calgary Stampeders took an early 6-0 lead against the Toronto Argonauts in a snowy Grey Cup affair.
With the ball on the Argos' 33, the Stampeders decided to go for it on third down and successfully converted.
Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell found Kamer Jorden for a 33-yard score to draw first blood.
Rather than kick the extra point, the Stampeders attempted a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful.
