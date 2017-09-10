Marquay McDaniel's touchdown catch in the final minute proved to be the difference as the Calgary Stampeders extended their winning streak to seven games, sweeping their home-and-home series with a 25-22 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.
The Stampeders remain in first place in the CFL with a record of 9-1-1. Edmonton has dropped four straight games to fall to 7-4.
The game was a defensive battle to start until Calgary got on the board with a 19-yard Rene Paredes field goal with 2:23 left in the opening quarter after the Stampeders got the ball deep in Edmonton territory due to a bad snap on a punt.
Edmonton responded shortly afterward to start the second quarter, as Derel Walker took the handoff on a reverse and scored on a two-yard touchdown run. The convert kicked missed, but it was still the Eskimos' first lead in more than three games at 6-3.
The Esks added a 26-yard Chris Milo field goal on their next possession, before Calgary came back with a 39-yard three-pointer of its own.
Calgary surged back into the lead with 47 seconds left in the first half as a 48-yard pass from Bo Levi Mitchell to Marken Michel set up a one-yard unconverted TD plunge by Andrew Buckley to make it 12-9 at the break.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.